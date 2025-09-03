In this brief clip Offit candidly spills the beans on the MMR autism connection:

“You can never really say that MMR doesn’t cause autism, but frankly, when you get in front of the media, you better get used to saying it.”

Offit did get used to saying it. Saying it so often, in fact, that he might have lost his bearings on reality. I think that Offit is, in fact, suffering from a form of delusion. He’s been at the top of the vaccine industry for so long I think he actually believes that when he says something it becomes true. What do you call this form of mental disturbance? Narcissism? Delusions of Grandeur? Megalomania?

Offit lies about many other things besides the potential MMR-Autism connection. I have documented only a small portion of these distortions and prevarications in a series of posts here on this newsletter over the last two years (links in the text below).

The Guardian reported that Vaccinologist and Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Paul Offit has been removed from the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee roster as of today, September 2, 2025.

In response Offit is quoted :

“I understand that it’s likely I didn’t get through HHS because Robert F Kennedy Jr may not like me as much as I’d hoped. I have been critical of the administration. But that’s OK, because it’s OK to have debate about things, it’s OK to question, and then if you think I’m wrong, tell me where I’m wrong.”

The tempered response is very telling of the kind of man Offit is. Unless you have been following his diatribe and his gross misrepresentation of Kennedy’s positions over the last few years you may conclude that this reasonable and earnest man was dismissed for questionable reasons.

Paul, you thought that Secretary Kennedy might have liked you more than you had hoped? You are delusional.

You think it’s okay to have a debate about things? Really? Why haven’t you invited the head of public health in this country to sit down with you and talk things out?

You want to be told where you’re wrong? Okay. Here goes:

Offit claims Kennedy doesn’t believe in Germ Theory

To make his case, he cites a single entry from “The Real Anthony Fauci” where Kennedy describes what “miasma theory” is. Kennedy goes on to write that miasma and germ theory are likely both in effect, but he discounts himself as an authority on the matter.

Offit somehow misses the thrust of the entire book which takes deep dives into the evidence that HIV may not be the cause of AIDS. In fact a different virus, HHV6 is the likely culprit. Human Herpes Virus 6 is a “germ”.

I spell things out here:

The above post also shows how Offit

Claims that Kennedy exaggerates the benefit of sanitation and other measures in curbing the incidence of communicable disease contrary to the CDC’s own data.

Misrepresents Kennedy’s advice to the Prime Minister of Samoa following a measles outbreak in 2019

Falsely claims that the Salk poliomyelitis vaccine trial of 1954 used a saline placebo in the control arm when it didn’t.

Falsely accuses Kennedy of saying that the Influenza Pandemic of 1918 was due to a flu vaccine

Conflicts of Interest

In the piece above Offit attacks Kennedy for being in the pocket of Big “Antivax” because in 2023 Kennedy received a salary of $300K from Children’s Health Defense, an organization which Kennedy founded and chaired.

Offit, has never disclosed how many millions he was paid from Merck for his Rotateq vaccine. To defend himself against any accusations of conflict of interest, Offit states that he had to declare his numerous conflicts of interest while he was working for the CDC’s ACIP.

Somehow, in this man’s twisted mind declaring your conflicts of interest exonerates you from having any.

Offit proves he’s a megalomaniac

In this post I address his impassioned plea to his followers that he is the Galileo figure standing up to a towering force of disinformation coming from the antivax movement.

Need I say more?

The Bizarre Logic of a Vaccine Fetishist

Dr. Paul Offit's Self-Destruction

The article above explores a most interesting exchange between Offit and Attorney Aaron Siri.

Here Offit gets tied up in his own arguments claiming that some vaccines have been tested against saline placebos (though almost none save the Covid shots have) while also arguing that it would be unethical to use saline as a placebo because the control arm would be subjected to unnecessary risk.

Those who push this “unethical” argument never address the fact that there are millions of children not in the trial that aren’t receiving the vaccine either, never mind the fact that the brave kids (and their naive parents) are offering themselves in order to do an investigation that will determine efficacy and safety of a vaccine formulation.

How can you adequately test for safety if a saline placebo isn’t used as the control?

And

How do you know that the inoculate used in a non-saline placebo is safe if it has never been tested against a saline placebo?

Offit resorts to claiming that saline is not entirely safe either. Why? Saline is water with salt. If you give too much water to a person they could end up seizing. Too much salt could lead to pulmonary edema from fluid retention.

Both are true.

But you cannot fit 10 liters of water or a kg of salt in a 1cc syringe. Moreover every single IV medicine is given diluted in saline or a similar formulation. This pediatric infectious disease specialist spews nonsense with impunity when it serves him.

Offit thinks pulling Thimerosal out of vaccines is a bad idea…

A single infant died of fulminant hepatitis B over a quarter century ago because the facility was hesitant to vaccinate with a hep B vaccine that had thimerosal in it.

That is his argument for leaving this potent neurotoxin in multidose flu vaccines today.

Conclusion

Yes. I know that tomorrow he will be on the legacy media circuit whining that his departure will likely lead to untold tragedies, and many will believe him.

But for tonight…

Buh-Bye, Paul! Buh-Bye!