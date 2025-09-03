An Insult to Intuition

On September 2, Offit penned a piece on his own substack newsletter. The article is titled "To Serve Man". I think he wrote it before he found out about his dismissal from the FDA VRBPAC. In it he recycles all of his false talking points about Secretary Kennedy.

Here is the comment I left there. Consider leaving your own comments there. To his credit, Offit allows all to leave comments, not just paying subscribers like most heavy influencers.

Link to article

https://pauloffit.substack.com/p/to-serve-man

Dr. Offit,

Cite the study that compares unvaccinated to vaccinated children with regard to chronic disease load over an extended observation period. That would make Kennedy and all his antivaxxer nut jobs stand down.

The problem is that there isn't any. Worse yet, the study could be done today and should have been done thirty years ago. What proof does the CDC have that it's immunization schedule is safe? Why does the onus of proof sit with those who believe they could be harmful when the CDC, by their own recommendations claim that their immunization schedule is safe?

You helped write the amicus briefing to the SCOTUS in support of the National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. I read it. Vaccine manufacturers need indemnification because otherwise they would stop making vaccines. Okay. Fine. But the amicus also argued that that act formed the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund that was required because too many children were being injured by vaccines and were lost in the legal system.

That Fund has since paid over $5,000,000,000 to the vaccine injured. Devastating injuries are happening but we simply don't know how many.

The two measles deaths this year weren't from the measles. They were deaths from community acquired pneumonia that went unrecognized by the care team. The families are suing and they will win.

Tell us Paul, how many children do we need to vaccinate to prevent a pertussis death? Now tell us the serious adverse event frequency of that vaccine so we can understand something beyond "child died! It was antivaxxer propaganda!!"

You keep attacking Kennedy by making stuff up. He doesn't believe in germ theory? Really? He recommends the measles vaccine as the best way to prevent the measles. Why? How can the measles vaccine prevent the measles if there wasn't a germ involved? Care to explain that?

The evidence for HIV causing AIDS is very flimsy. This is not just his opinion. This is the opinion expressed by some the world's best medical researchers and virologists. Kennedy has asked us to examine the role of HHV6 in causing AIDS.

HHV6 is known to attack CD4+ and CD8+ lymphocytes unlike HIV. And HHV6 is a virus. In other words a GERM, Paul. He goes into this in great depth in his book "The Real Anthony Fauci". It's the book which you quote over and over where you claim you have proof that he believes in the miasma theory and not germ theory.

A quick look at the book proves you wrong. He explains what miasma theory is. He even goes so far as to describe miasma theory as the explanation that environmental factors play a role in making a person more susceptible to GERMS. And then he writes explicitly that he holds no opinion on the matter and defers to the medical community to sort things out. You're just lying and it is so easy demonstrable.

Look, nobody is going to deny that you have a ton of experience and understanding of the subject, but why make things up that aren't true? This stuff you are saying about Kennedy is so easily debunked it makes me think that you are suffering from a kind of delusion.

It's like you are so used to being unchallenged that you feel like you can say anything you want to and it will be true from the formidable authority you possess in this sphere.

Yesterday you found out that your services were no longer requested as an advisor to the FDA. Your response as quoted by the Guardian:

"I understand that it’s likely I didn’t get through HHS because Robert F Kennedy Jr may not like me as much as I’d hoped. I have been critical of the administration. But that’s OK, because it’s OK to have debate about things, it’s OK to question, and then if you think I’m wrong, tell me where I’m wrong."

So you hoped that Kennedy liked you MORE? Really? After these constant lies you spread about him, his work, his opinions which are backed by other doctors and scientists that are no less revered as you? It's OKAY to have a debate about things? Since when do you believe that Paul? You're on tape admitting that you cannot technically say that vaccines don't cause autism but you have to. Why? Because that would open up a debate.

Okay, why don't you invite Kennedy to have a debate, or a friendly conversation with you so you can hold his feet to the fire or prove he is bonkers like you say. You have had that opportunity but you never took it.

The public isn't stupid. Most aren't experts in virology and immunology or in any field at all. However they are smart enough to know that a guilty party will bend over backwards to see that evidence is not admitted while the innocent will advocate for full disclosure.

I am personally offended by what you are doing not just because I am a physician. It's because I trained at UPENN where you hold your professorship. I trained at CHoP where you developed your vaccine. Your lies and misrepresentation sullies my own training.

Madhava Setty, MD

Thank you for these and many other essays—I really appreciate them!

