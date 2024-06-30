An Insult to Intuition

Joe Biden is the real Spoiler
Last Thursday President Biden may have made his last appearance on the debate stage
  
Madhava Setty
59
CNN and Corporate Interests repel an anti-American Insurgency this week
Adept maneuvering by the universally trusted news network (CNN) and Uniparty National Committees step up to protect the public from home-grown…
  
Madhava Setty
54
The Dangerous Rise of Coincidence Theorists in America
In 1976 19% of Americans stood by the preposterous findings of the Warren Commission. By 2019, that number had grown to 40%. (Audio Track below)
  
Madhava Setty
39

May 2024

In Remembrance of Fallen Soldiers and some words for the War-mongers who killed them
War is a business that exists because we have been taught that it is necessary
  
Madhava Setty
24
Got 30 seconds? Watch the video which explains EVERYTHING
Trust in institutionalized science and legacy media should be dropping like an old hotel in Vegas (or a skyscraper in Manhattan on 9/11)
  
Madhava Setty
17
Uniting 9/11 Truth and Medical Freedom Movements
This week the International Center for 9/11 Justice organized a symposium on the UK Column to "explore the connections between 9/11 and Covid-19".
  
Madhava Setty
32
Are the Skies Portending Inevitable changes? A Recap of the remarkable last month
Last month the U.S. was graced with a total solar eclipse. Astrologers say this event signals big changes. Are they coming to pass right now? (Audio…
  
Madhava Setty
10
The New York Times tries to quell growing vaccine criticism
Is an article by Times Reporter, Apoorva Mandavilli, signaling a shift by legacy media? Or is this actually another attempt to bury the truth until the…
  
Madhava Setty
50

April 2024

Dr. Meryl Nass is Honored and Snubbed by Maine State Legislators while "Science" Editor-in-Chief avoids tough questions
Two weeks ago, Maine's State Legislature publicly honored Dr. Meryl Nass. The Democratic wing of this body exited the hall in protest. Meanwhile Holden…
  
Madhava Setty
A Second look at the First Amendment
Freedom of expression is the foundation a free society. Though codified in our Constitution, protecting it requires our participation. (audio track…
  
Madhava Setty
75
Why is NPR losing financial support? An insider has some ideas...
Last week a veteran NPR reporter and editor published a fair and formidable critique of the organization he has worked for for 25 years. (Audio track…
  
Madhava Setty
15
My Experience with Totality
I witnessed my first total solar eclipse from the shore of Lake Champlain this week. Was it just another predictable event in the sky? Or does it…
  
Madhava Setty
28
