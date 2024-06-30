An Insult to Intuition
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Joe Biden is the real Spoiler
Last Thursday President Biden may have made his last appearance on the debate stage
12 hrs ago
•
Madhava Setty
52
Share this post
Joe Biden is the real Spoiler
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
CNN and Corporate Interests repel an anti-American Insurgency this week
Adept maneuvering by the universally trusted news network (CNN) and Uniparty National Committees step up to protect the public from home-grown…
Jun 24
•
Madhava Setty
98
Share this post
CNN and Corporate Interests repel an anti-American Insurgency this week
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
54
The Dangerous Rise of Coincidence Theorists in America
In 1976 19% of Americans stood by the preposterous findings of the Warren Commission. By 2019, that number had grown to 40%. (Audio Track below)
Jun 9
•
Madhava Setty
93
Share this post
The Dangerous Rise of Coincidence Theorists in America
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
39
May 2024
In Remembrance of Fallen Soldiers and some words for the War-mongers who killed them
War is a business that exists because we have been taught that it is necessary
May 27
•
Madhava Setty
44
Share this post
In Remembrance of Fallen Soldiers and some words for the War-mongers who killed them
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Got 30 seconds? Watch the video which explains EVERYTHING
Trust in institutionalized science and legacy media should be dropping like an old hotel in Vegas (or a skyscraper in Manhattan on 9/11)
May 26
•
Madhava Setty
73
Share this post
Got 30 seconds? Watch the video which explains EVERYTHING
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
Uniting 9/11 Truth and Medical Freedom Movements
This week the International Center for 9/11 Justice organized a symposium on the UK Column to "explore the connections between 9/11 and Covid-19".
May 22
•
Madhava Setty
58
Share this post
Uniting 9/11 Truth and Medical Freedom Movements
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
Are the Skies Portending Inevitable changes? A Recap of the remarkable last month
Last month the U.S. was graced with a total solar eclipse. Astrologers say this event signals big changes. Are they coming to pass right now? (Audio…
May 12
•
Madhava Setty
50
Share this post
Are the Skies Portending Inevitable changes? A Recap of the remarkable last month
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
The New York Times tries to quell growing vaccine criticism
Is an article by Times Reporter, Apoorva Mandavilli, signaling a shift by legacy media? Or is this actually another attempt to bury the truth until the…
May 4
•
Madhava Setty
100
Share this post
The New York Times tries to quell growing vaccine criticism
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
50
April 2024
Dr. Meryl Nass is Honored and Snubbed by Maine State Legislators while "Science" Editor-in-Chief avoids tough questions
Two weeks ago, Maine's State Legislature publicly honored Dr. Meryl Nass. The Democratic wing of this body exited the hall in protest. Meanwhile Holden…
Apr 27
•
Madhava Setty
57
Share this post
Dr. Meryl Nass is Honored and Snubbed by Maine State Legislators while "Science" Editor-in-Chief avoids tough questions
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Second look at the First Amendment
Freedom of expression is the foundation a free society. Though codified in our Constitution, protecting it requires our participation. (audio track…
Apr 20
•
Madhava Setty
71
Share this post
A Second look at the First Amendment
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
75
Why is NPR losing financial support? An insider has some ideas...
Last week a veteran NPR reporter and editor published a fair and formidable critique of the organization he has worked for for 25 years. (Audio track…
Apr 16
•
Madhava Setty
78
Share this post
Why is NPR losing financial support? An insider has some ideas...
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
My Experience with Totality
I witnessed my first total solar eclipse from the shore of Lake Champlain this week. Was it just another predictable event in the sky? Or does it…
Apr 10
•
Madhava Setty
54
Share this post
My Experience with Totality
madhavasetty.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
© 2024 Madhava Setty
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts